Delhi

Shops sealed in Karol Bagh for flouting norms

A wine shop and a popular eatery in Karol Bagh were sealed on Wednesday by the district administration for flouting DDMA guidelines on social distancing. Karol Bagh SDM Balram Meena said a fine of ₹50,000 was imposed on the wine shop and ₹1 lakh on the eatery for flouting the COVID-19 guidelines.

In an appeal, Mr. Meena asked the public to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour to fight against the spread of the virus. He also asked those eligible for their booster vaccination dose to take it at the earliest.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2022 2:54:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/shops-sealed-in-karol-bagh-for-flouting-norms/article38262652.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY