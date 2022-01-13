Shops sealed in Karol Bagh for flouting norms

A wine shop and a popular eatery in Karol Bagh were sealed on Wednesday by the district administration for flouting DDMA guidelines on social distancing. Karol Bagh SDM Balram Meena said a fine of ₹50,000 was imposed on the wine shop and ₹1 lakh on the eatery for flouting the COVID-19 guidelines.

In an appeal, Mr. Meena asked the public to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour to fight against the spread of the virus. He also asked those eligible for their booster vaccination dose to take it at the earliest.