Sharjeel denies encouraging violence, movescourt for bail

JNU student Sharjeel Imam, arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and sedition law, has moved a bail plea before a court here in a case related to making allegedly inflammatory speeches during the protests against CAA and NRC at two universities here.

In the bail plea, which came up before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat for hearing on Thursday, Mr. Imam claimed that he never participated in or encouraged any violence during the course of any protest or demonstration and is a peace-loving citizen.

During the hearing, advocate Tanveer Ahmed Mir, representing Mr. Imam, read parts of his speeches to the court and said that they do not fall within the meaning of sedition law.

“Where is the call of violence? How does sedition come into play? The context is to block the roads. How is this seditious? He called for a greater federal structure. That was the intent,” advocate Mir said.

Alluding to the speeches, the counsel further said: “Imam spoke about cutting off some cities. When the call rail roko is not seditious, why is the call of bringing the country to a standstill seditious?” He submitted that the perusal of the contents of the speeches show that there was neither any ‘incitement to violence’ nor have any ‘incidents of violence’ taken place which could be attributed to the speeches.

ASJ Rawat heard the arguments put forth by Imam’s counsel and posted the matter to August 2 for further hearing