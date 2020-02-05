Delhi

Shaheen Bagh shooter not AAP member, says family

In this undated photo provided by Crime Branch, Kapil Baisala is seen with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders. Baisala opened fired at Shaheen Bagh protest site last week.

In this undated photo provided by Crime Branch, Kapil Baisala is seen with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders. Baisala opened fired at Shaheen Bagh protest site last week.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Kapil Baisala’s father says that before the Lok Sabha election, they wore the Aam Aadmi Party cap ‘for fun,’ and recently, he even garlanded the BJP candidate

The family of Kapil Baisala, who allegedly opened fire during the protest at Shaheen Bagh on February 1, told a TV news channel that he did not belong to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police said that Mr. Baisala was an AAP member. The party, meanwhile, said it would inquire the claim, that kicked off a political storm.

Gaje Singh, father of the accused, told the news channel, “We did not join the AAP. Till 2012, I was in the BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party), after that my health deteriorated and I left politics. When Lok sabha election was about to take place, these people (AAP) came and we did it (wore the cap) for fun. This time, I even garlanded the BJP candidate. I’m not connected to politics.”

The accused’s brother also denied that Mr. Baisala had joined the AAP. “They made us wear the cap as a mark of respect. We are not connected to the AAP. Kapil or my father is not connected to the AAP. In our family, no one was with the AAP or is with the AAP or will be with the AAP,” he said.

