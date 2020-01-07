Shaheen Bagh protesters condemn ‘JNU ambush’

Terming the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University as a “State-sponsored ambush on students by ABVP goons,” the protesters at Shaheen Bagh said they will continue the stir against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register.

“The resistance continues. This is the second time in less than a month that the police have been involved negatively in the violence on students in their own universities. We the people of Shaheen Bagh, vehemently condemn the State-sponsored ambush on the students of JNU by ABVP goons, supported by the police’s inaction. We will not be deterred by fear-mongering tactics,” a statement issued by the protesters, who entered the 22nd day of agitation, read.

“We already have information about devious elements trying to instigate disharmony in our peaceful protest. The gross and apathetic aggression that the State has resorted to has further shaken the foundations of our democracy. We condemn the violence propagated by this government on its citizens in other parts of the country as well,” the statement further read.