Shahbad Dairy victim had 16 stab injuries: post-mortem report

June 03, 2023 01:53 am | Updated 01:53 am IST - New Delhi

The 16-year-old girl murdered in Shahbad Dairy on Sunday suffered 16 stab wounds, her post-mortem report has revealed. The report also states that the victim received “blunt-force head injuries” from being hit with stones.

Sahil, 20, is accused of stabbing the victim and bludgeoning her to death in full public glare on Sunday evening. On Thursday, the police recovered the knife used in the murder from Rithala, in what a senior officer described as a “major breakthrough” in the ongoing investigation.

According to the police, Sahil bought the weapon from Haridwar 15 days before the crime, suggesting that the murder was not committed on the spur of the moment but planned well in advance.

However, the accused has told the police that he bought the knife so that he could brag about it to his friends.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Friday issued summons to the District Magistrate of the area, flagging “numerous discrepancies and procedural lapses” in the police probe.

NCPCR Registrar Anu Chaudhary said she led a team to Shahbad Dairy and met the victim’s family on Wednesday “for the purpose of fact-finding”.

The team also spoke to various officials, including senior police officers, involved with the case.

The commission has asked the District Magistrate (North) to appear before it on June 7 along with the FIR, post-mortem report and details of the action taken in the matter.