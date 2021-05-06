Delhi

Sewa Bharti performs cremations of 65 virus victims

Sewa Bharti, a social work organisation run by the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), has over the last fortnight performed the cremations of an estimated 65 people who could not afford traditional last rites or did not have medically able family members to do so.

“We are providing the service through our helpline number, 8010066066, to those who cannot either afford or are unavailable for the cremations of their family members because they too are down with COVID-19 as well. The service will continue as long as required,” said Ramesh Agarwal, the Delhi chapter head of Sewa Bharti.

