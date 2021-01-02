Seven, including Dasna jail inmate, nabbed for burglary

Seven persons, including an inmate of an Uttar Pradesh prison, have been arrested in connection with a burglary at a house in north Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, the police said on Friday.
The accused have been identified as Mobin (35), the mastermind who is currently lodged in Ghaziabad’s Dasna jail in another burglary case, Jeeshan Ali, Ikram, Azad Ali, Irfan, Mohammad Akram and Riyajul Hassan.
On November 22, one Ankit Gupta lodged a complaint that he had gone out and his neighbours informed him that the gate of his house in Chandni Chowk was open, a senior officer said. The complainant rushed home and found that the lock of the main gate, as well as the other doors, had been broken, and gold jewellery worth about ₹1.5 crore and ₹5 lakh cash stolen, the officer said. “During the investigation, it was revealed that five people were involved in the burglary. On December 26, police arrested Jeeshan, Ikram and Azad near Kamla Nehru Ridge while they were going to dispose of the stolen jewellery in Karol Bagh,” said DCP (North) Anto Alphonse said. Hasan was arrested from his house and Irfan from his shop on Monday on Jeeshan’s instance, he said.
Mobin, who masterminded the burglary, was lodged in Dasna Jail and was formally arrested on Wednesday. Akram was also arrested on Wednesday from his house on Irfan’s instance, he added. Jewellery and movable property worth ₹1.25 crore were recovered from the accused.
