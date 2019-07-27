Seven held in Delhi for duping people on pretext of jobs

Seven persons, including four women, have been arrested for allegedly duping around 1,000 people to the tune of ₹2.5 crore on the pretext of providing them jobs in the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the police said on Friday.

The accused were arrested on a complaint by a man who said he had been duped of over ₹50,000. The complainant said he saw an advertisement in a newspaper regarding jobs in AAI and contacted the accused on July 5. A woman picked up the phone and assured him that he would get a job at the IGI Airport on a monthly salary of ₹40,000.

The complainant was first asked to deposit ₹1,500 in a bank account as registration fee. Later, he was asked to deposit ₹14,000 and ₹35,000 for an agreement with the AAI and as premium against mandatory employee insurance, the officer said. On enquiring with the AAI, the man found out that no such advertisement had been issued by the authority, the police said.

Accused Chander Shekhar (49), Jitender Arya (26), Baldev Raj (55), Beena Rani (28), Rinki (23), Versha Kumari (22) and Bhavna, are all residents of Delhi.

Chander was the head of the gang and Jitender is his nephew, said the police.The gang used fake documents to get mobile numbers and open bank accounts.

Chander and Jitender were arrested after the police examined withdrawal details of ATMs, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Sanjay Bhatia.

On their instance, their office, Sai Enterprise, in Naraina was raided and five more persons, including four women, were arrested on Thursday, he said.

During investigation it was learnt that Shekhar had hired Baldev and the four women to run a call centre., the officer said.

The accused used to take out job advertisements in the name of the AAI in various newspapers every month. They mentioned that there would be no interview and people would be employed through direct recruitment with a salary between ₹19,500 and ₹75,500 per month, the DCP said. Over 20,000 people contacted the accused out of which 1,000 people got duped.