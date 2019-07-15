Services on Magenta Line disrupted for two hours

Passengers on the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line faced hardship on Sunday as services were disrupted for nearly two hours due to technical issues.

Magenta Line connects Botanical Garden in Noida to Janakpuri West stations in Delhi, both stations have interchange facilities.

Around 9.30 a.m., the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted about the snag and disruption in services. “Due to a technical issue, train services will be run in following loops temporarily:1) Between Janakpuri West & R K Puram 2) Between Botanical Garden & Kalkaji [sic.],” the tweet read. The issue was resolved by 11 a.m.

Officials said, trains were operated on a single line between R.K. Puram and Kalkaji Mandir stations temporarily, adding that the exact cause of the snag was being ascertained.

In an official statement, the DMRC said, “Train services on Line-8 [Magenta] between Kalkaji and R.K. Puram section were affected today [Sunday] from 8.55 a.m. to 11 a.m. due to motoring problem being reported from a train at Chirag Delhi [going towards Janakpuri West].”

It stated that after local troubleshooting measures, the train was withdrawn from service after deboarding its passengers at Chirag Delhi to avoid further delay on the line and sent to depot for investigation.

“During this period,services were run normal between Janakpuri West and R.K. Puram section as one loop and Kalkaji Mandir to Botanical Garden section as another loop. Whereas, connectivity was provided on the affected section between Kalkaji Mandir to R.K. Puram section on single line during the period,” it also stated.