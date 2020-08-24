Senior staffer at BJP office tests positive for COVID-19

A section of the Delhi BJP office on Pant Marg has been cordoned off after a senior staffer tested positive for COVID-19, the party said.

The area is located on the campus where the party’s senior State leaders operate from.

The staffer, aged around 60, undertook a test on Sunday and his report stated that he was COVID-19-positive.

Delhi BJP media cell head Ashok Goel said the office block where he used to sit has been closed for disinfection, while other staffers who sat there have undergone tests.