Senior official from J&K robbed in south Delhi

A senior official of the Jammu and Kashmir administration was robbed allegedly by members of the ‘Thak-Thak’ gang in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar, the police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said the official comp-lained that the incident took place when she was travelling from Vasant Kunj to Faridabad. “When she reached the Khanpur T-point, two boys signalled her to stop saying fuel was dripping from her car. As soon as she stopped the vehicle to check, two persons riding a scooty snatched her sling bag and fled,” Ms. Jaiker said, adding that her 15-year-old son was with her inside the car at the time of the incident. The police said the bag contained ₹2,000, her identity cards and an ATM card. “The official sustained injuries when she tried to grab her bag back from the accused,” the officer said.

Based on the official’s complaint, a case under Sections 392 (punishment for robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further investigation is under way. The police said that CCTV footage is being obtained and scanned to identify the accused. The modus operandi of the accused is similar to that of the Thak-Thak gang, the police said.