Senior citizen murdered in east Delhi

Accused held; police say it seems to be case of sexual assault

A 62-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death in east Delhi’s Dallupura village, the police said on Monday. They said prima facie, it appears to be a case of sexual assault, however, a post-mortem report is awaited.

The accused — Vipin Dedha from Dallupura village — has been arrested, a senior officer said.

The police received information about the incident from Dharamshila Hospital on Sunday at New Ashok Nagar police station. “A team reached the hospital and found that the victim, a resident Dallupura village, was declared brought dead in the hospital. Her throat was slit with a sharp-edged weapon, and she also sustained multiple injuries on her stomach,” said DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap.

Next, a case under Section 302 (Murder) was registered at New Ashok Nagar police station. During investigation, the police analysed the CCTV footage of the area and identified the accused following which he was held.

During interrogation, he admitted having committed the offence, the police said, adding that a knife, used in the crime, has been recovered. The accused told the police that he was in an inebriated condition at that time. The incident came to light when the woman’s son came home after completing his duty as a guard in Noida and found her lying in a pool of blood. The woman was from Begusarai in Bihar and used to live in the city with her son and grandson. She used to sell vegetables near her house. The incident happened on Sunday when she was selling vegetables with her grandson. At 12 p.m., she went home to cook food when the accused attacked her.

The accused stabbed her over 20 times, an officer said, adding that the body has been sent to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital for medical examination.