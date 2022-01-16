Security beefed up at Ghazipur Mandi

Heavy security was deployed on Saturday at the flower market in Ghazipur Mandi, a day after an improvised explosive device (IED) stuffed with RDX and ammonium nitrate was found there in an unattended bag, the police said.

“The security has been tightened in the market. The fruit and vegetable market is open as it comes under exempted category. People are requested to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour while coming to market otherwise, they will be challaned,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Vinit Kumar said.

Ahead of the Republic Day celebration on January 26, an IED was found inside a bag at the Ghazipur flower market on Friday morning but it was later defused.