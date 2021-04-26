Section 144 in Gurugram

Prohibitory orders preventing the gathering of more than four people, unless specifically permitted, were imposed in Gurugram on Sunday.

Issuing the orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, District Magistrate Yash Garg said there was an exponential surge in COVID cases and necessary measures were to be adopted to contain the spread.

He clarified that the orders should not apply to the police force and other public servants on duty, persons of medical industries/institutions, persons working in sectors related to essential products/services. Any violation of the order will be punishable under Section 188 of the IPC.

A separate order directed the Information Technology (IT) and IT-enabled services companies and the corporate offices in the district to operate their offices through work from home till May 3. Besides, the number of people in indoor gatherings, including multiplexes, has been fixed to a maximum of 30. In open spaces, gatherings will be allowed with a ceiling of 50 persons. A maximum of 20 people can be present at a funeral and cremation.