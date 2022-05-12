SDMC clears encroachments in Lodhi Colony, Najafgarh zone

A bulldozer being used to demolish illegal structures during an anti-encroachment drive by the SDMC at Hari Nagar on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The anti-encroachment drives in the city continued on Wednesday with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s (SDMC) bringing down ‘encroachments’ at multiple locations, including Lodhi Colony, Najafgarh zone, West zone and South zone.

According to the civic body, encroachments, including dumped vehicles on roads and footpaths, were removed across all the zones.

In Lodhi Colony’s Meherchand Market, a total of 1.2 km of the road was cleared of encroachments, while close to 25 items were confiscated; in West Zone, including Janakpuri, close to 71 items were confiscated while 1,800 m of the road was cleared of encroachments, according to the SDMC.

Apart from Lodhi Colony, bulldozers were used in all other areas. According to the SDMC’s schedule, the drives will continue till May 13. Civic officials have repeatedly termed the exercise “routine” while dismissing questions if the drives are politically motivated.

Meanwhile, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation was unable to execute its planned drive at Seelampur as it did not receive police assistance, a civic official confirmed.