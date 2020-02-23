Scores evacuated for razing six-storey structure near JNU

Scores of people have been evacuated from their houses in front of JNU main gate on account of a dangerous six-storey construction being demolished.

People left their houses with nothing but clothes. With valuables, jewellery and various documents left behind, many of them, who have taken shelter on the footpath outside their houses for the last three days, are worried about their livelihoods.

‘Ran out to be safe’

Poonam Singh (37), who lived on the top floor of the six-storey building, along with her husband and four children, said that she was sleeping when she heard a loud creaking sound. Residents felt a vibration that shook the building and many woke up. Ms. Singh immediately ran downstairs, leaving behind everything she owned “just to be safe”.

Clothes hung on her floor could be seen as she pointed towards her house. “I haven’t changed, haven’t taken a bath, haven’t even been able to brush my teeth in the last three days,” she said.

Ms. Singh, like other residents here, have been taking help from friends and has been standing outside the house as municipal authorities attempt to bring down the building with heavy machinery.

Ramvati Chauhan, who lived on the third floor of the house, left only with a mobile phone and a water bottle. With her husband being ill, she is the only earning member of the house. Ms. Chauhan said that among other valuables, she had nearly ₹1.5 lakh for her daughter’s marriage kept in the house.

Others, including one Rocky Kumar, were worried about their education certificates that would get “buried” during demolition. Mr. Kumar was scheduled for an interview with a multinational company on Sunday but said that he would not be able to appear for it without his certificates.

Many, including the residents of around eight houses in the vicinity that were evacuated due to safety issues, have been roaming in the street outside JNU for the last few days. They are worried about their belongings and “trying to make ends meet”.

People said they had visited the Chief Minister’s office, the area Sub-Divisional Magistrate and other officials but in vain. They were told that the matter was under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

With authorities having failed to demolish the building in the last three days, residents here believe that they could go to their respective rooms and recover some essential items.

Risky matter

A senior corporation official said that it was too dangerous and would be a risk to people’s lives. On being asked by the people if some sort of supporting structure could help temporarily hold up the building, the official said that it would put the lives of the labourers at risk and that was not an option.

On Saturday, authorities worked till evening, trying to bring down the building using earth-moving machines, a crane, and later by attaching metal rods. One of the challenges in bringing down the structure was lack of space to bring in heavy machines, the official said.