‘School fees should be waived for 3 months’

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has demanded that school fees be waived off for three months for those studying at different public schools here.

He wrote about the issue to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday.

He said parents are facing economical pressure due to the circumstances arising out of the virus outbreak.

‘Students’ future’

“The Leader of Opposition has expressed confidence that the Chief Minister will take necessary steps in this regard in view of the future of millions of Delhi's students and the problems being faced by their parents,” the party said.