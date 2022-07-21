School bus catches fire in Rohini, all children safe

The driver evacuated the students from the bus

A total of 21 school children were safely rescued from a school bus that caught fire in the middle of a road in north-west Delhi’s Rohini on Thursday afternoon, the police said.

DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said the police received a complaint at 2.21 p.m. regarding the incident. A team of officers was rushed to the spot along with two fire tenders to douse the fire.

The fire had also spread to nearby areas, including three cars, Delhi Fire Service Chief Atul Garg said.

Upon enquiry, it was found that the bus was carrying 21 children of Bal Bharati School, who were evacuated safely by the driver, Sanjay Solanki, the DCP added.