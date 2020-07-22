‘SC panel on advertisements has become a tool of political vendetta’

The Aam Aadmi Party government on Tuesday termed a notice issued to it by the Supreme Court-mandated committee on content regulation in government advertising (CCRGA) “politically motivated”.

The Delhi government argued the CCRGA, formed in 2016, had only issued two notices till date and both were issued against it. The committee took suo motu cognisance of some points raised on social media related to a Delhi government’s advertisement issued in Mumbai newspapers.

“The CCRGA was formed in 2016 by the Central government. Since then, how many notices has it issued? Only two. Both to the Delhi government. It has not issued any notice to either Central government or to any other State government. Every day, Delhi’s newspapers feature full page ads of Uttar Pradesh government or some other State government,” the Delhi government argued in the statement.

Other States

“Since the CCRGA has taken suo motu notice of the newspaper ads of Delhi government coming in Maharashtra, how come they have not taken notice of any of the ads of all other State governments coming daily in Delhi newspapers? CCRGA’s silence on all these is indicative of how it has become a tool of political vendetta,” the statement also said.

Nullified order

The last time the CCRGA issued a notice to the Delhi government on violation of advertisement guidelines in 2016, the statement argued, lower courts struck down the order of the CCRGA.

Since then, according to the statement, the Delhi government had created its own State-level committee and the CCRGA “doesn’t even have jurisdiction over the Delhi government”.