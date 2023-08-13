HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SBI flags off vehicles to promote SVANidhi scheme

The vehicles will ply in the city for 31 days to spread awareness about the scheme

August 13, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
SBI officials flagging off the vehicles at the local head office.

SBI officials flagging off the vehicles at the local head office. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The local head office of State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday flagged off vehicles carrying hoardings with details of the PM SVANidhi scheme, under which street vendors are given collateral-free micro loans.

Senior officials Rajesh Kumar Patel, General Manager (Network-III), and Nilesh Dwivedi, General Manager (Network-I), led the flagging off.

Deputy General Manager (SMEBU) Tapan Kumar Sharma said the vehicles will ply for 31 days in potential pockets in the city for the scheme to spread awareness about it.

Related Topics

Delhi / banking / loans

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.