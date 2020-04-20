Sale deeds registration, toll collection resume in Gurugram

The registration of sale deeds resumed at five tehsils and sub-tehsils in Gurugram on Monday, almost a month after the day-long “janata curfew” followed by the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

However, a maximum of 24 sale deeds are allowed at each tehsil and sub-tehsil daily to maintain social distancing norms and the staff strength has also been curtailed to one-third. Also, toll collection resumed at Kherki Daula toll plaza.

In view of dwindling revenues due to the lockdown, the authorities decided to allow the registration of sale deeds at five tehsils and sub-tehsils — Gurugram, Sohna, Pataudi, Wazirabad and Badshahpur. Issuing a set of guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 with the resumption of revenue work, Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri said only buyer, the seller and the witness will be allowed inside the office.

District Revenue Officer Manbir Singh said though the Class I and II officials were required to be present in full strength, staff from the strength of the Class III and IV staff was curtailed to one-third. Mr. Singh said no other revenue activity such as gift deeds, mortgage, transfer deeds and General Power of Attorney were allowed for the time being.

“Since the sale deeds are an important source of revenue, only their registration has been permitted,” said Mr. Singh. He said on normal days around 50-60 sale deeds were registered at Badshahpur tehsil and the number varied for different tehsils. He said the parties concerned would be given online appointment for the registration of sale-deed and the sale-purchase of stamps was also done online.

Low traffic

At the Kherki Daula toll plaza, the traffic remains abysmally low. Assistant Manager Toll Operations, Millennium City Expressway Private Limited (MCEPL), Mohammad Sohrab Khan said that around 2,000 vehicles crossed the toll during the first eight-hour shift after the resumption of toll collection on April 20 midnight.

“The toll collected is around 1.5 lakh during the first shift. We have kept three canopy lanes open to traffic on both carriageways due to low traffic volume. The payment is accepted through all modes,” said Mr. Khan. He claimed that all measures were in place to ensure adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines.

The toll charges for Light Commercial Vehicles and Multi-Axle Vehicles have been increased by ₹5.