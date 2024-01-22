GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Saffron flags dot markets as Delhi braces for Ayodhya event

Popular markets, including Khan Market, Chandni Chowk, and Connaught Place, spruced up

January 22, 2024 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Khan Market festooned with saffron flags on Sunday.

| Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

A day ahead of the Pran Pratishtha (idol consecretion) ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Temple, many markets and residential areas in the national capital were on Sunday decked out with saffron flags and cut-outs of Lord Ram.

“We have put up over 5,000 metres of danglers and about 150 flags. We will also light diyas (earthen lamps) on the day of celebration,” said Sanjiv Mehra, president of the Khan Market Traders’ Association.

A giant screen paid for by shopkeepers around the market in New Delhi district has also been erected, playing on loop bhajans of Lord Ram. Mr. Mehra said the screen will broadcast live visuals from Ayodhya on Monday.

Chamber of Trade and Industry, a representative organisation, said five lakh diyas will be lit in the city’s various markets.

Saffron flags bearing the words ‘Jai Shri Ram’ were seen across Babar Road, which runs through the Bengali Market, and even at Shahjahan Road in central Delhi. A similar setup could be seen in other popular markets including Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Connaught Place, and Sarojini Nagar.

Hawkers dotted the streets of the Capital, selling the flags at traffic intersections, while many an autorickshaw, too, had tied the flags to its exterior.

Many resident welfare associations in the city, too, have erected flags and images of Lord Ram in their apartments.

Security strengthened

At many prominent spots as well as temples, the police have intensified the multi-layered security cover and boosted CCTV surveillance.

According to a police official, high footfall is expected at several temples including the Prachin Hanuman temple, Jhandewalan temple, Birla Mandir and Kalkaji Mandir. To prepare, police has deployed paramilitary forces on the ground, and has placed all key areas under CCTV cover.

Extensive patrolling is planned near hotels and guesthouses, police said, adding that several security checkpoints have been set up at markets and temples. Several meetings with temple trusts have also been called to review security arrangements.

Meanwhile, Delhi government schools will remain closed for the first half on Monday.

