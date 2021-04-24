Safdarjung OPD guard’s widow seeks ex gratia

HC asks Centre, Delhi govt. to respond

A woman, whose husband was deployed as a guard in the OPD of Safdarjung Hospital here during the pandemic and died due to COVID-19, has moved the Delhi High Court seeking ex gratia payment of ₹50 lakh in terms of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh issued notice to the Centre, Delhi government and New India Assurance Company Ltd. seeking their stand on the woman’s plea which also seeks an insurance scheme for health workers fighting COVID-19, and ₹1 crore in terms of the scheme of the Delhi government.

According to the petition, the guard had died due to COVID-19 on June 14 last year while he was deployed outside the OPD at Safdarjung Hospital.

She has claimed that she is entitled to an ex gratia payment, in terms of the schemes announced by the Centre and Delhi government for COVID warriors or family of employees on COVID-19 duty, who died due to the virus. She said she had approached authorities, but did not get a satisfactory reply.