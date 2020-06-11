Rumours fly thick and fast among migrants

Nandrani, 48, a domestic help, in Gurugram’s Patel Nagar mulls to return home in Assam. Her husband has “learnt” it from his friends in the neighbourhood that migrants, being “outsiders”, would not be treated in the city hospitals for COVID-19. He also heard that lockdown could soon be reimposed in view of the rising virus cases.

In fact, the rumours are not confined to a single part of the city, but are widespread.

‘Forced to leave’

Arti Jaiman, station director of “Gurgaon Ki Awaaz”, a community radio station, said their reporter received a couple of calls and messages from Sarhaul village, claiming that the police had been asking them to go back to their hometowns. One of the callers claimed that the police even forced them to shut stops and asked them to leave, she said. Ms. Jaiman said those who called them were in panic and sought details of the buses and trains leaving for their hometowns.

After the matter was brought to the notice of the administration, Gurugram MLA Sudhir Singla reassured people via the community radio that these were all rumours. Ms. Jaiman said her contacts in Malibu Towne had also heard similar stories from their domestic workers living in the slums nearby.

Hospitals open to all

Nagarro associate director Sarika Panda Bhatt, a resident of Malibu Towne, said her domestic help also narrated a similar story a few days ago. She said that the rumours were rampant. Deputy Director, Department of Information and Public Relations, R.S. Sangwan said announcements were made in Sarhaul and slums adjoining Malibu Towne to reassure people that the city hospitals were open to all.

Ms. Bhatt expressed apprehension that local cab and bus operators seemed to be behind the rumour mongering since they benefit from the people returning to their hometowns. “The bus operators have been charging ₹5,000-₹7,000 per person to transport them back to their homes. They were trying to persuade people to return to their hometowns by saying that lockdown could be reimposed soon,” she said.