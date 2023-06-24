HamberMenu
R.K. Puram double murder: 4 more held; total arrests at 9

The police said Gautam, R. Aman, Mayank and Moses are the latest to be arrested for killing two sisters

June 24, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Police personnel at the victims’ residence in Ambedkar Basti.

Delhi Police personnel at the victims’ residence in Ambedkar Basti. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Four more men have been rounded up for the murder of two sisters in R.K. Puram’s Ambedkar Basti, the police said on Friday, taking the total arrests to nine.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Manoj C. said, “We have now arrested Gautam, R. Aman, Mayank and Moses based on technical and human intelligence.”

On June 18, sisters Pinky and Jyoti were shot dead at their house when they intervened in a scuffle between their brother Lalit and a group of men.

Three of the accused — Arjun, Micheal and Dev — were arrested the same day, while two others — Kishan and Ganesh — were caught later.

According to the police, Dev had borrowed more than ₹10,000 from Lalit for his mother’s treatment and not repaid it for over two months despite multiple demands. Lalit eventually had an argument with Dev, who gathered some acquaintances the next day and attacked him at his house, culminating in the murder of the sisters.

