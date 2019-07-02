Rise in cases of vector-borne diseases

Cases of vector-borne diseases — malaria, dengue and chikungunya — has picked up this week, according to a report from the three municipal corporations on Monday.

Last week, 13 cases of malaria were registered, taking the total cases to 44 this year. At the same time last year, 46 cases of malaria were recorded.

Apart from this, there have been eight cases of dengue, taking the total number of such cases to 22 this year, compared to 30 at the same time last year.

Five cases of chikungunya were also reported last week, taking the total to 10, compared to 16 last year.

Measures taken

The number of cases of vector-borne diseases is expected to rise during the monsoon, which is expected to arrive later this week.

The three municipal corporations have been undertaking several measures such as door-to-door to surveys and spraying insecticides to prevent mosquito breeding. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s report stated that 2,37,466 houses have been sprayed with insecticides. Around 80,165 houses have been sprayed in north Delhi and only 12,542 in east Delhi.