Riot victim says he has little faith in police

Mohammed Nasir, who lost an eye, is happy that the judiciary has understood his loss

Mohammed Nasir (35) is happy that the judiciary has understood his loss but has little faith in Delhi Police, a year after communal riots broke out and he lost an eye after being shot at.

A Delhi court on Tuesday imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on police while dismissing their petition challenging a court order that directed them to file a First Information Report on Mr. Nasir’s complaint. Police had clubbed his complaint in another FIR already registered from the area.

Speaking to The Hindu, the Ghonda resident said he called the Station House Officer (Bhajanpura) and another officer asking them if he should come to the police station for FIR formalities. They reportedly told him that they will call him if required.

“The court had directed them earlier to file an FIR and they challenged it. The court has now dismissed their petition again but I don’t think they’ll still file it. They’ll find another way,” he said.

However, he is happy about the court order, in which the judge had written that he does “not find any merit in this revision petition.”

“The same accordingly stand dismissed with a cost of ₹25,000, which shall be deposited with Delhi Legal Services Authority by DCP (North-East) within one week from Tuesday and the said amount shall be recovered from the petitioner and his supervising officers, who have miserably failed in their statutory duties in this case after holding a due inquiry in this regard,” the order read.

Pulling up the police, the order stated: “The investigation even in case FIR No.64/2020, PS Bhajanpura has been done in a most casual, callous and farcical manner.”

Living in fear

However, he said he and his family still feel scared in the neighbourhood. “Whenever there is a crowd, I get scared. I have called the police station also whenever I have felt odd but the response has been very casual. I had also sought protection and the court had ordered it in July last year but police have not been responsive,” he said.

The court had ordered that the SHO should keep vigil at Mr. Nasir’s place and that he should be provided with mobile numbers of the SHO and beat officers who he can contact in an emergency.

The SHO was asked to contact Mr. Nasir on alternate days to ask for his well-being and provide adequate security whenever required. “None of it was followed,” Mr. Nasir claimed.

Mr. Nasir was shot on February 24 when he and his family were on the way from a hospital after his sister’s operation and had reached home safely in a cab but en route dropping the cab driver till Gokulpuri junction, he was shot at by a mob and he lost his right eye in the incident. He later gave a complaint to the police identifying the accused but they added his complaint to an existing FIR.

Fight till the end

“In the last one year, I have been threatened so many times by the people who I have named in my complaint to withdraw it and to even change my lawyer [Advocate Mehmood Pracha] but nothing can bring my eye back. I’ll fight till the end because it should not happen to anyone,” he said.