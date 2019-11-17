Rickshaw puller murdered following argument, 1 held

A 40-year-old rickshaw puller was allegedly stabbed to death during an argument in outer Delhi’s Nangloi area on Friday night. The accused has been arrested, the police said.

DCP (Outer) A. Koan said that the victim Kanhaiya, a rickshaw puller hailing from Rajasthan, was murdered by Neeraj alias Guthli (22).

The police said that around 10.50 p.m., a PCR call was received at Nangloi police station informing that a person was lying injured and unconscious in Swarna Park. The police rushed to the spot but by then the man was shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The police said that a case under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and an investigation was taken up.

During investigation, it was revealed that Kanhaiya was stabbed by Neeraj after the two had an argument. “Teams were formed to nab him and he was arrested. He is a resident of Swarna Park area,” the officer said.

During interrogation, Neeraj allegedly told the police that he stabbed the victim multiple times following an argument over the victim using abusive words.