RFID account recharge a must to escape penalty

Commercial vehicles with radio frequency identification (RFID) tags which have not got their accounts recharged will have to pay double the toll amount at 13 border points in Delhi where RFID systems have been installed, senior officials of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation said.

While the civic body had earlier said that a penalty of six times the toll tax and environment compensation charge (ECC) would be levied on commercial vehicles without RFID tags in the third week after the implementation of the project, an official confirmed that only double the amount will be charged now.

“Drivers often do not have such heavy amount of money and this is more practical,” the official said.

Despite about 3.6 lakh people registering their vehicles for the RFID tags, only 2,000 accounts have been recharged so far.

Cashless transaction

In order to tackle this issue, the EPCA had earlier announced that cash transactions would not be accepted from vehicles that do not have accounts recharged, starting Friday. Now, these vehicles will have to pay double the amount as penalty.

The RFID systems were launched on August 24 this year at 13 border points where, officials said, 80% of the traffic entering the national capital passes though.

The system has been put in place to automatically transact toll tax and ECC so as to reduce congestion at the borders and ensure effective tax collection.