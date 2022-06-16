Restore Gole Market as soon as possible, LG tells officials

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena directed officials to restore the heritage Gole market structure to its original design as much as possible, Raj Niwas said in a statement on Thursday.

Mr. Saxena had, on June 9, instructed New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) officials to expedite the long-pending restoration of the iconic market in addition to sprucing up its surroundings.

Pointing out the general derelict condition of the building and the lack of maintenance in the surrounding area of the market, Mr. Saxena instructed officials to address these issues “in alignment with the main Gole Market structure.”

According to Raj Niwas, the L-G also enquired about the subways to be built to connect the main structure to the surroundings to ensure better traffic management. He also directed officials to immediately start work on getting the required permissions to start restoration work of the heritage building at the earliest and start work on revamping surrounding areas.