Restaurant owner shot dead in northeast Delhi

Sanjay Singh, a murder case accused, was attacked near his house when he was on his way back from the restaurant on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

March 27, 2024 09:39 am | Updated 09:39 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

A 32-year-old restaurant owner was shot dead by unidentified assailants in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area, police said on Wednesday, Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

Sanjay Singh, who had been booked in a murder case, was attacked near his house when he was on his way back from the restaurant on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

One of Singh's friends found him lying injured on the road and informed the victim's younger brother Nitin, who runs a dairy, a police officer said.

Nitin rushed to the spot and found Singh lying in a pool of blood near Hanuman Mandir Wali Gali service road, the officer said.

Singh sustained injuries in the head, right shoulder and elbow, and abdomen. He was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, according to police.

Police said seven empty bullet shells, four pieces of lead and one live round of 7.65 mm were found at the spot.

Another officer said Singh had been booked in connection with the murder of a man, Ravinder. The two lived in the same locality.

"Efforts are being made to identify those who killed Singh. Footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area is being scanned," the officer said, adding that all angles of the case are being looked at.

