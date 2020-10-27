Delhi

Respond to plea seeking directions to provide passport, HC tells Centre

Woman moves HC

for son’s passport

The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre to respond to a mother’s plea seeking directions to the government to provide a passport to her son who has been stuck in Italy for eight years as he does not have a valid travel document. The HC asked the Ministry of External Affairs to give its stand on the mother’s plea, which claims her son’s passport was damaged when he was in Italy and had applied for a duplicate in 2012. The Indian consulate in Italy had refused to issue him a passport as a dowry case was pending against him here, the woman said in her plea.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 27, 2020 12:07:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/respond-to-plea-seeking-directions-to-provide-passport-hc-tells-centre/article32947868.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY