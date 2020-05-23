Delhi

Respond to petition seeking early hearing in Jamia violence case: HC

Despite lockdown, students being called to police station: plea

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Centre to respond to a plea for early hearing on a petition seeking setting up of a judicial commission to look into the violence of Jamia Millia Islamia University protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act last December.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan asked the government and Delhi Police to file their reply to the plea and listed the matter for hearing on June 5.

The application seeking early hearing of the petition was filed in a pending petition seeking action against the police for brutally attacking students and residents of Jamia and against the ruthless, and excessive use of force and aggression unleashed by police and paramilitary forces on students within the university.

The plea said the government imposed complete lockdown across the country on March 24 due to the spread of COVID-19 during which movement of people is restricted. However, several students from the university have been called to the police station and by the Crime Branch.

‘Made to sit for hours’

It said the students are made to sit there for hours in the name of investigation being conducted by the police and the harassment of the students at the hands of the police has not stopped even with the current situations in the country . The court had earlier issued notice to the Centre, Delhi government and police on the main petition and sought responses.

