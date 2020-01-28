Delhi

Report on suspected violation of Model Code of Conduct by BJP MP to be submitted by Delhi CEO

In an interview to a news agency, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said that protesters at Shaheen Bagh, opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, would "enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them”.

The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) will be submitting a report on suspected violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma to the Election Commission of India, a senior election official said.

In an interview to a news agency, Mr. Verma said that protesters at Shaheen Bagh, opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, would "enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them”.

Special CEO Satnam Singh said that a report would be submitted over suspected violation of the MCC to the ECI over the BJP campaigner's interview to ANI regarding Shaheen Bagh as well as a tweet regarding religious places.

