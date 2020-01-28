Report on suspected violation of Model Code of Conduct by BJP MP to be submitted by Delhi CEO

The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) will be submitting a report on suspected violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma to the Election Commission of India, a senior election official said.
In an interview to a news agency, Mr. Verma said that protesters at Shaheen Bagh, opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, would "enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them”.
Special CEO Satnam Singh said that a report would be submitted over suspected violation of the MCC to the ECI over the BJP campaigner's interview to ANI regarding Shaheen Bagh as well as a tweet regarding religious places.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.