Report from pollution control bodies sought on encroachment of waterbodies

Following a plea alleging encroachment of waterbodies in Ghaziabad, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a joint committee and sought a factual status report within one month.

A Bench headed by NGT Chief Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said that the joint committee will comprise officials from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Uttar Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (UPPCB).

Violations continue

Noting that despite previous directions of the Tribunal, violations are continuing, the Bench said: “While disposing the application in October 2019, the Tribunal directed that apart from remedial action already taken, it is necessary to ensure such violations are not repeated and continuous vigilance be maintained in the area. The authorities concerned must prepare a plan for the purpose.”

“It is stated that in spite of the [directions], violations are still continuing,” the Bench observed.

Directing authorities to furnish a report, the Bench said, “Let the factual status be ascertained and furnished to this Tribunal by a joint committee comprising CPCB and UPPCB. The UPPCB will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance.”

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Om Tyagi alleging encroachment of waterbodies in Ghaziabad district by “illegal constructions in the form of farmhouses, parking and marriage halls by private respondents”.