Reply to plea on dearness allowance: HC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Kejriwal government to reply to an application seeking stay of its decision to increase dearness allowance (DA) of workers in the Capital.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked Delhi government to submit its response on the plea by Delhi Factory Owners’ Federation by March 24, the next date of hearing

The petition argued that in case the recent DA enhancement order of December 7, 2020 was not stayed, the petitioners would suffer “irreparable loss and injury”. The federation said they have already suffered huge economic losses due to the lockdown and will not be able to bear the extra financial burden.