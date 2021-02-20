Delhi

‘Reply to appeals by Natasha, Devangana’

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of Delhi Police on appeals by JNU students and Pinjra Tod members Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita challenging the rejection of their bail pleas by a trial court here.

A Bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and A.J. Bhambhani also issued notice to the Delhi government and sought their stand by March 10, the next date of hearing.

Both Ms. Narwal and Ms. Kalita are booked under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in north-east Delhi riots case.

Ms. Narwal was arrested on May 23, along with fellow JNU student Ms. Kalita in relation with an FIR registered on February 24 last year over the sit-in protest at Jaffrabad metro station against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The Crime Branch has lodged a separate FIR against both Ms. Narwal and Ms. Kalita in connection with the Delhi riots with charges ranging from IPC Sections 147 (rioting), 353 (using criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 307 (attempt to murder), 302 (murder), among others.

The FIR also named relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

On January 28, the trial court had dismissed their bail pleas.

