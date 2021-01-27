Relocated GB Pant statue unveiled

A statue of freedom fighter Govind Ballabh Pant was unveiled at its new location on a roundabout at the Pandit Pant Marg on Wednesday, after being shifted by the Central Public Works Department from the Parliament complex to make way for the construction of the new Parliament.
Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri, who presided over the ceremony, said the new location has been developed in a manner befitting the Bharat Ratna and former Union Home Minister.
Mr. Puri said the “new India” envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one that preserved and cherished its history, while giving impetus to development.
The statue had to be relocated from its earlier location near Raisina Road circle as it “fell within the new Parliament building layout”, a HUA Ministry statement said.
“Given the central location and the fact that Pandit Pant Marg was named in the honour of Bharat Ratna Shri Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant, the proposed site of relocation, Roundabout No. 48, was a suitable choice,” the statement said.
“The Central Vista project is one such endeavour that aims to address the vital lag in infrastructure needs of today while protecting and honouring the memory of our freedom fighters, vibrant history, architectural diversity and culture,” the statement said, referring to the larger project that includes the new Parliament building.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath