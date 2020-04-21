Relief from soaring heat throughout the week

After the mercury touched 40 degrees Celsius last week, thunderstorms and cloudy weather has brought relief to Delhiites. The respite is likely to continue this week with more cloud cover, thunderstorms and gusty winds, the weather department has said.

The maximum temperature on Monday settled at 34.1 degrees Celsius, which was four degrees below the average for the season, and the minimum, 20.2 degrees Celsius, was two degrees below normal.

The forecast for Tuesday reads “partly cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain/thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to stay between the 34 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius mark”.

Weather stations at Palam and Lodhi Road at 33.2 and 31.6 degrees Celsius were cooler than Safdarjung, which is the official reading of the Capital. Palam usually recorded a maximum temperature higher that the official reading through the summer months.

The Met department said that the sky is likely yo stay partly cloudy till April 26 with thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds likely on Thursday and April 26.