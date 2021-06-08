Relaxations granted for installing oxygen plants

Key proposals get nod at DDA meeting

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday chaired a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) meeting with senior officials in which deliberations were held and key proposals were approved by the authority.

According to Raj Niwas, a modification granting exemption from notice and building permit for erection or installation of PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) plant or Liquid Medical Oxygen Plant and similar related infrastructure on ground in hospitals in open and setback areas subject to other mandatory clearances and making it free from FAR (Floor Area Ratio) and ground coverage norms was among the significant developments.

Housing plots

Disposal of group housing plots for construction of small size dwelling units not exceeding carpet area of 60 sq.m for providing affordable houses was another key proposal. In view of the current economic situation, the existing rates of additional FAR and conversion charges would not be increased for all categories of properties and land rates for computation of misuse charges, it was decided.

The date of approval for redevelopment plans for standalone godowns in non-conforming areas was extended up to December 31, 2023, and the extension of existing rates of EDCs was made up to August 15, 2022 leviable on godowns and godown clusters in Narela.

The Master Plan for Delhi 2021 with respect to development control norms for unauthorised colonies for final notification by MoHUA was another proposal, which was cleared. DDA was allowed to undertake development and sanction building plans for its in-situ slum rehabilitation projects under PMAY falling in denotified areas.

Invitation of public comments and suggestions on proposal for change in land use from residential (redevelopment) to transportation for multilevel car parking at Idgah Road, Zone A as well as a review of the policy for fixation of reserve price in respect of unsold inventory of built-up shops or units by effecting reduction in reserve price was also passed.