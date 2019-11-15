Registration in colonies from month-end: BJP

The process of allowing residents of unauthorised colonies to obtain registry of their respective plots would commence in the last week of November, the BJP promised here on Thursday.
Making the announcement ahead of the winter session of Parliament, the party’s leaders further claimed that the Delhi Development Authority had already taken a “giant leap” towards the implementation of the scheme. “The Central government is going to introduce a Bill in the winter session of Parliament. After the passing of this special law, properties will be registered floor-wise in the name of occupants who have the power of attorney,” Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.