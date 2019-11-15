Registration in colonies from month-end: BJP

The process of allowing residents of unauthorised colonies to obtain registry of their respective plots would commence in the last week of November, the BJP promised here on Thursday.

Making the announcement ahead of the winter session of Parliament, the party’s leaders further claimed that the Delhi Development Authority had already taken a “giant leap” towards the implementation of the scheme. “The Central government is going to introduce a Bill in the winter session of Parliament. After the passing of this special law, properties will be registered floor-wise in the name of occupants who have the power of attorney,” Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said.