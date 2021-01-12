RBI peon arrested for raping woman

He had promised to marry her

A 45-year-old peon at Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage in south Delhi’s Aya Nagar, the police said on Monday.

The is accused is a resident of Ghitorni village.

The victim, a 35-year-old woman, reported the matter to police on January 9.

She said after her husband’s death in 2015, she came in contact with the accused who told her he is a divorcee.

On the pretext of marrying her, he established physical relationship with her.

The victim said she later got to know that he was married with children. She then confronted him.

The man allegedly threatened her of dire consequences, the officer said.

A case was registered under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Fatehpur Beri police station.

The accused was arrested during the course of investigation, said DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur.

The accused has confessed to the crime.

He has been sent to judicial custody and further investigation is under way, the officer added.