Ravidas temple: SC agrees to hear plea for permanent structure

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a plea seeking the construction of a permanent structure for the Guru Ravidas temple in Tughlaqabad forest area here instead of a wooden porta cabin as suggested by the Centre.

The top court had on October 21 accepted the Centre’s revised offer of allotting 400 square metre land at the site for re-construction of the temple which was demolished by the DDA in August following its previous order.

A Bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee said it would hear the plea filed by former MP Ashok Tanwar and others on November 25.

During the hearing, senior advocate Vikas Singh and advocate Virag Gupta, appearing for Mr.Tanwar, said they had informed the apex court during the hearing of the matter on October 21 that the Centre’s offer of porta cabin made of wood was not acceptable to them. They said the court had also said that the temple should be a permanent structure and not a porta cabin but it was not reflected in the order may be due to typographical and clerical mistakes.

The petition by Mr. Tanwar said that the Guru Ravidas Sarovar, that exists next to the temple, has to be restored as per the Centre’s offer. It said the Centre’s offer, however, states that a boundary fence will be constructed in the area of 400 square feet.

The petition sought direction that the boundary fence will enclose the pond and the samadhis so that they are included in the temple complex.