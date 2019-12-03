Ratul Puri gets bail in chopper case

A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to businessman Ratul Puri in AgustaWestland money laundering case.

Graning bail on a personal bond of ₹5 lakh with two sureties of a like amount, Special Judge Arvind Kumar said,

“The accused is 46 years old and has roots in society. He is residing in Delhi along with his family members, has three children and aged parents and has his business in India and is an income tax assessee. Therefore, the contention of Enforcement Directorate that accused may abscond does not appear to have much substance.”

“As regards the dismissal of application for anticipatory bail of accused, it is worthwhile recording that same was dismissed at the stage of investigation and since then circumstances have changed and sixth supplementary complaint has been filed by the Directorate and the accused has been in custody for about 90 days,” the judge also noted.