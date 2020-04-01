Ration shop owner held for misappropriation of foodgrains

Owner of a fair price shop was arrested for allegedly misappropriating foodgrains in west Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Ravinder Kumar (64) who was arrested by the team of Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Sameer Sharma.

The police said that an information was received about misappropriation of foodgrains by an owner of a fair shop owner at Raghubir Nagar’s M Block after which the shop was identified and the shop where foodgrains were suspected to have been shifted was also identified.

Register checked

“The shops were cordoned off. Area Food and Civil Supply officer was informed,” said a senior police officer, adding that the shop owner was then called and asked to open the shop where the sale and stock register was checked.

“There was a board outside the shop which carried a general notice that there is no ration and therefore, ration will not be disbursed today. Subsequently, the local general store where the stuff was suspected to have been transferred was also checked where 21 jute bags of rice which were meant for disbursement at the fair price shop were found,” the officer said.

The police said that the accused who was supposed to sell 6 kg wheat and 1.5 kg rice free of cost to ration cardholders saw this is an opportunity to sell at higher price. The police are also looking at the role of owner of the general store where the foodgrain were kept.