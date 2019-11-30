Delhi

Rape victim succumbs to burn injuries in U.P.

more-in

NSA invoked against culprit: police

The 16-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and set ablaze by her neighbour in a township area here last week succumbed to serious burns in a Delhi hospital on Saturday, the police said.

The victim was battling for life for the past nine days, said SP Yamuna Prasad.

On November 21, she was alone at her house in the township when her neighbour allegedly raped her, said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Alok Jaiswal. The accused later set her ablaze. He has been arrested.

The National Security Act is being invoked against the culprit and the case will be taken up in the fast track court, SP Prasad said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2019 11:49:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/rape-victim-succumbs-to-burn-injuries-in-up/article30126394.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY