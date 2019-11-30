Rape victim succumbs to burn injuries in U.P.

The 16-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and set ablaze by her neighbour in a township area here last week succumbed to serious burns in a Delhi hospital on Saturday, the police said.

The victim was battling for life for the past nine days, said SP Yamuna Prasad.

On November 21, she was alone at her house in the township when her neighbour allegedly raped her, said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Alok Jaiswal. The accused later set her ablaze. He has been arrested.

The National Security Act is being invoked against the culprit and the case will be taken up in the fast track court, SP Prasad said.