Rape victim succumbs to burn injuries in U.P.

The 16-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and set ablaze by her neighbour in a township area here last week succumbed to serious burns in a Delhi hospital on Saturday, the police said.
The victim was battling for life for the past nine days, said SP Yamuna Prasad.
On November 21, she was alone at her house in the township when her neighbour allegedly raped her, said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Alok Jaiswal. The accused later set her ablaze. He has been arrested.
The National Security Act is being invoked against the culprit and the case will be taken up in the fast track court, SP Prasad said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.