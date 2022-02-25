Rape cases continue to surge in the Capital, latest data shows

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive policing in police’s to-do list

Crime against women in the Capital increased by over 21% in 2021 over the previous year, according to statistics revealed at the Delhi Police annual meet on Thursday. In the rape cases lodged last year, 99% of the accused arrested were first time offenders, 46% of the cases involved family members or friends, while 11% involved a neighbour.

The number of rape cases lodged in 2020 was 1,628, in 2021 this number rose to 1,969. In other words, at least 5 rape cases were registered, on an average, in the Capital in 2021.

Not just rape, crimes of several other kinds against women increased in last year. Cases of molestation rose by 17.5%, with 2,429 cases registered last year, compared to 2,067 cases registered in 2020. Eve teasing cases also grew from 411 cases in 2020 to 421 cases lodged last year, data shared by the police showed.

Statistics further showed that about 60% of the accused were arrested within the first week.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said that the safety of women, children and vulnerable sections of society is of utmost priority for the police. “We have initiated a drive to introduce Pink Booths across the city,” Mr. Asthana added while sharing Delhi crime related data with the media on Thursday.

Using AI & drones

The police chief further added that the police will launch its own FM radio channel in the coming years. The radio channel will be meant for general public and victims of various crimes as a part of community policing initiatives.

Mr. Asthana said that the police has an action plan till 2024 and a vision till 2030. Apart from the radio, the plans include creating a separate drone handling and managing cell, a protective security division, and a “world-class” command and control room.

“A state-of-the-art integrated command and control centre with latest video analytics using aritificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive policing are some of the techniques which will be established under the Safe City Project,” the Commissioner said.

Terming drones as the future, Mr. Asthana added, “we’ll equip ourselves with the technology” and establish a separate drone cell which will have its own personnel.

The upcoming protective security division, the Commissioner said, will take care of VIP security and big events like G20 Summit scheduled for 2023. “The officials in that unit will be trained by CRPF and NSG,” Mr. Asthana said.