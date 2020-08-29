Rape accused found dead in drain; probe on

He had raped a 80-year-old woman and was absconding for four days

A rape accused — who was absconding for four days — was found dead in a drain in south Delhi’s Maidan Garhi, a senior police said on Friday.

He said the deceased was a resident of Asola village in Maidan Garhi. “We got a PCR call about a body lying in a drain. A team reached to the location and the body was pulled out of the drain and sent to mortuary. The body was in decomposed state. The cause of death will be ascertain only after the post-mortem report,” said the officer

The deceased was accused of sexually assaulting a 80-year-old woman in his locality and was absconding after the crime. A team was formed to nab him. After his death, inquest proceedings have been initiated. The case is under investigation.