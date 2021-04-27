Ramp up testing centres: HC to govt.

Direction came after lawyers said they were facing difficulty in getting tested

The Delhi High Court on Monday requested the AAP government to ramp up testing centres in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the Capital.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh also asked the Delhi government to put in place necessary infrastructure to streamline the sample collection process.

The High Court’s direction came after several lawyers said they were facing difficulty in getting tested as labs were saying they will carry out sample collection after 2-3 days. The lawyers claimed that the number of daily tests have gone down to around 60,000 from the over one lakh tests that were being conducted earlier.

The submissions were made during the hearing of a petition seeking directions to the Delhi government to order hospitals not to insist on COVID test reports to hospitalise patients who show symptoms of virus infection.