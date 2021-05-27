Ramdev remarks: IMAlodges police complaint

‘He took advantage of COVID situation’

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday lodged a police complaint against Yoga guru Ramdev, seeking an FIR over his “dishonest and wrongful representations” on allopathy.

In the complaint, the apex medical body said Ramdev has “wilfuly and deliberately spread false, baseless and malicious information” about treatment of COVID patients by established and approved methods and drugs. “Enquiry is being conducted,” said an officer. The IMA’s complaint dated May 9 said, “Swami Ramdev, in order to take advantage of the COVID situation, on a public platform in furtherance of his ulterior motives has put forth dishonest and wrongful representations with regard to allopathic medicines and other allied treatment techniques of modern medical science for the virus. “In a video which has surfaced...Swami Ramdev is seen wilfully and deliberately spreading false, baseless and malicious information with regard to the treatment of various patients suffering from COVID-19 by established and approved treatment methods and drugs,” it said.

The IMA had earlier written to PM demanding Ramdev be booked immediately.